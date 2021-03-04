Economy

12:58 04.03.2021

Ukraine seeks to secure national gas production for own consumption needs in 2025 – PM

Ukraine intends to secure national gas production for own consumption needs in 2025, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We are setting a deadline: 2025 for full coverage of Ukraine's needs in gas," he said during a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

Investments in this industry in the next two or three years will amount to UAH 10 billion, he added.

"We expect that 2024-2025, thanks to the discovery of new fields, will make it possible to fully meet the domestic needs of Ukraine in gas produced in the country both for households and industrial consumers," the prime minister said.

