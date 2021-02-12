Economy

16:11 12.02.2021

Naftogaz cuts salaries of supervisory board members by 52% in 2020

1 min read
Naftogaz cuts salaries of supervisory board members by 52% in 2020

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in 2020 cut payments for the services of members of its Supervisory Board by 52.4% (by UAH 15.387 million) compared to 2019, to UAH 14.038 million.

According to a Naftogaz report on payments for 2020, the text of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine, the cost of services of the chair of the Board Clare Spottiswoode totaled UAH 3.549 million, Ludo Van der Heyden – UAH 3.049 million, Bruno Lescoeur – UAH 3.042 million, Nataliya Boyko – UAH 2.329 million, Amos Hochstein – UAH 2.069 million.

As reported, Naftogaz in 2019 sent UAH 29.4 million to pay for the services of members of the Supervisory Board, in 2018 it was UAH 29.3 million.

Tags: #naftogaz
