Naftogaz cuts salaries of supervisory board members by 52% in 2020

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in 2020 cut payments for the services of members of its Supervisory Board by 52.4% (by UAH 15.387 million) compared to 2019, to UAH 14.038 million.

According to a Naftogaz report on payments for 2020, the text of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine, the cost of services of the chair of the Board Clare Spottiswoode totaled UAH 3.549 million, Ludo Van der Heyden – UAH 3.049 million, Bruno Lescoeur – UAH 3.042 million, Nataliya Boyko – UAH 2.329 million, Amos Hochstein – UAH 2.069 million.

As reported, Naftogaz in 2019 sent UAH 29.4 million to pay for the services of members of the Supervisory Board, in 2018 it was UAH 29.3 million.