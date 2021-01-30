Opening of Sheraton hotel in Kyiv scheduled for 2021

The opening of the first five-star Sheraton hotel in Kyiv is scheduled for 2021.

"In 2021, Sheraton Hotels will continue on its transformation journey, with the brand expecting to showcase new guest experience programs and complete renovations in locations including Nashville, the United States; Toronto, Canada; Nice, France; Kyiv, Ukraine; and Xi'an, China," according to a press release posted on January 28 by PRNewswire.

As reported, earlier in September 2020, the Board of Directors of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) approved the allocation of $27 million for building Sheraton Hotel in Kyiv.

The construction of the five-star Sheraton Kyiv Olympiysky hotel in the territory of the Olympiysky Stadium is being carried out by Construction Investment Company TM, which signed a hotel management agreement with the hotel operator Marriott Hotels & Resort.

According to the company's website, Sheraton Kyiv Olympiysky is a 14-storey building with 196 rooms, 178 of which are standard rooms and deluxe rooms, 15 luxury rooms, two rooms for people with disabilities and one presidential room. The infrastructure includes an underground parking for 144 cars.

Construction Investment Company TM was founded in 2004, and its core business is construction of residential and non-residential buildings.

According to the unified public register, the founders of the company as of January 2021 were Telmox Limited LLC (50.5%), Wayall Limited LLC (35.5%) and Ihor Tarasulov (14%).

The charter capital is UAH 5 million.