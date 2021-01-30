Economy

09:02 30.01.2021

Opening of Sheraton hotel in Kyiv scheduled for 2021

2 min read
Opening of Sheraton hotel in Kyiv scheduled for 2021

The opening of the first five-star Sheraton hotel in Kyiv is scheduled for 2021.

"In 2021, Sheraton Hotels will continue on its transformation journey, with the brand expecting to showcase new guest experience programs and complete renovations in locations including Nashville, the United States; Toronto, Canada; Nice, France; Kyiv, Ukraine; and Xi'an, China," according to a press release posted on January 28 by PRNewswire.

As reported, earlier in September 2020, the Board of Directors of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) approved the allocation of $27 million for building Sheraton Hotel in Kyiv.

The construction of the five-star Sheraton Kyiv Olympiysky hotel in the territory of the Olympiysky Stadium is being carried out by Construction Investment Company TM, which signed a hotel management agreement with the hotel operator Marriott Hotels & Resort.

According to the company's website, Sheraton Kyiv Olympiysky is a 14-storey building with 196 rooms, 178 of which are standard rooms and deluxe rooms, 15 luxury rooms, two rooms for people with disabilities and one presidential room. The infrastructure includes an underground parking for 144 cars.

Construction Investment Company TM was founded in 2004, and its core business is construction of residential and non-residential buildings.

According to the unified public register, the founders of the company as of January 2021 were Telmox Limited LLC (50.5%), Wayall Limited LLC (35.5%) and Ihor Tarasulov (14%).

The charter capital is UAH 5 million.

Tags: #sheraton #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:32 26.01.2021
Debt of Kyiv residents for housing and utilities services about UAH 4 bln - Klitschko

Debt of Kyiv residents for housing and utilities services about UAH 4 bln - Klitschko

13:10 23.01.2021
Kyiv records 536 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,972 people recovered – Klitschko

Kyiv records 536 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,972 people recovered – Klitschko

13:21 22.01.2021
Kyiv authorities negotiating with several U.S., European manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine to buy 1 mln doses at expense of capital's budget

Kyiv authorities negotiating with several U.S., European manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine to buy 1 mln doses at expense of capital's budget

12:24 19.01.2021
Center for Conservation of Archaeological Objects appears in Kyiv

Center for Conservation of Archaeological Objects appears in Kyiv

11:58 16.01.2021
Some 821 coronavirus cases recorded in Kyiv, 68 patients hospitalized over past day

Some 821 coronavirus cases recorded in Kyiv, 68 patients hospitalized over past day

10:16 15.01.2021
'Active Country' wins competition for arrangement of cable car across Dnieper River in Kyiv

'Active Country' wins competition for arrangement of cable car across Dnieper River in Kyiv

13:05 13.01.2021
Klitschko: Cost of heating, hot water supply services won't change in current heating season in Kyiv

Klitschko: Cost of heating, hot water supply services won't change in current heating season in Kyiv

15:35 08.01.2021
Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

13:07 06.01.2021
Christmas fairs to be closed in Kyiv during lockdown

Christmas fairs to be closed in Kyiv during lockdown

12:07 06.01.2021
Another 931 cases of COVID-19 detected in Kyiv over last day - Klitschko

Another 931 cases of COVID-19 detected in Kyiv over last day - Klitschko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Launch of 'affordable mortgage' will lead to rise in mortgage portfolio by 30% per year - NBU

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

LATEST

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

Ukraine cuts export of fruit, berry by 8% in 2020 – association

Antimonopoly committee allows large metal trader Optimal Trade to acquire DMK of ISD Corporation

Launch of 'affordable mortgage' will lead to rise in mortgage portfolio by 30% per year - NBU

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

Ukravtodor to build new road in Zakarpattia region under Hungarian loan

Ministry of Social Policy hopes to introduce funded level of pension system from 2023

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD