Economy

14:40 28.01.2021

Naftogaz informs Ukrnafta's minor shareholders about plan to hold shareholders' meeting as soon as possible – source

2 min read
NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, owner a 50% and one share stake in PJSC Ukrnafta sent a letter to its minority shareholders, that filed a claim against Ukraine in the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce to recover $6 billion, about the plan to hold a meeting of Ukrnafta's shareholders, the source familiar with the content of the document told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to it, Naftogaz intends to hold the meeting "as soon as possible" and plans to initiate its holding in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

According to the information on the Ukrnafta website, the last meeting of the company was held on November 28, 2019, at which the auditor was elected - PricewaterhouseCoopers (Audit).

At the end of last year, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska said that the final decision of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce on the suit initiated with Ukraine can be made already in February 2021. According to the minister, this decision may carry risks for Ukraine.

As reported, in June 2015, minority shareholders of PJSC Ukrnafta Littop Enterprises Limited, Bridgemont Ventures Limited and Bordo Management Limited filed a lawsuit in the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce against the state of Ukraine.

Tags: #naftogaz
