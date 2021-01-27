Economy

Cabinet proposes to establish annual pension indexation by early March from 2022 – Shmyhal

 The Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada to establish an annual indexation of pensions no later than March 1 starting from 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The government proposes to establish an annual indexation of pensions no later than March 1 starting from 2022. Today we approved a relevant bill aimed at improving pension legislation and, accordingly, increasing the pension provision of citizens," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"This issue should no longer be an element of political manipulation. We propose to do everything transparently and set clear deadlines for when indexation should take place," the head of government said in a statement.

It is noted that the bill also proposes to settle the issue of indexation of pensions of certain categories of citizens, whose pensions have not been indexed before.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, the amendments are also proposed to carry out an annual indexation of pensions for military personnel, civil servants and other categories of pensioners on general terms from 2022.

In addition, it is proposed to pay old-age pensions in one and a half years before reaching retirement age to persons whose employment contract has been terminated due to changes in the organization of production and other conditions. It is proposed to set up early pensions to mothers and fathers of children with severe, rare diseases who have not been identified as disabled.

