Economy

13:57 25.01.2021

Ukraine, Vietnam to resume work on FTA agreement – trade rep

2 min read
Ukraine, Vietnam to resume work on FTA agreement – trade rep

Ukraine and Vietnam will resume work on a free trade area agreement (FTA), Deputy Minister of Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka has said.

"We have agreed to resume work on the FTA agreement with Vietnam. Under the best case scenario, this year we will enter a formal negotiation process," he wrote on Facebook on Monday following the first meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission with Vietnam in 2021.

He also said that Ukraine and Vietnam are completing the conclusion of interdepartmental agreements on veterinary medicine and plant quarantine.

"These contracts are at the final stage," Kachka said.

He said that by the end of 2020, the trade turnover between Ukraine and Vietnam grew by 22.5%, to $644.65 million, and Ukraine's export to this country over the past year rose by 92%, to $184.5 million.

"A large share of imports from Vietnam are electronics and mechanical equipment... The lion's share of Ukrainian exports to Vietnam are grains," the trade representative said.

Kachka also said that business surveys show the interest of business in the FTA with this country. As for Vietnam itself, it is interested in industrial and scientific cooperation: from technologies in leather processing, fertilizer production and titanium mining to cooperation in the field of space and aviation. In addition, this is about industrial cooperation and projects for the supply of railway equipment, trucks, compressor equipment, aircraft and aircraft equipment, he said.

Tags: #vietnam #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:10 25.01.2021
Ukraine registers 2,516 new COVID-19 cases, 5,783 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 2,516 new COVID-19 cases, 5,783 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

16:48 23.01.2021
Epidemiologists record stabilization of COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine – PM

Epidemiologists record stabilization of COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine – PM

13:41 23.01.2021
Shmyhal, Canada's Dpty Prime Minister discuss expansion of FTA, visa liberalization

Shmyhal, Canada's Dpty Prime Minister discuss expansion of FTA, visa liberalization

11:42 23.01.2021
More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

11:23 23.01.2021
Ukraine records 4,928 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,138 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,928 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,138 people recovered – Stepanov

10:57 22.01.2021
Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

10:12 22.01.2021
Daily COVID-19 count tops 5,000 in Ukraine again, 225 medical workers contract virus

Daily COVID-19 count tops 5,000 in Ukraine again, 225 medical workers contract virus

09:30 22.01.2021
Ukrainian-Saudi working group for development of trade, investment in agriculture of Ukraine begins work

Ukrainian-Saudi working group for development of trade, investment in agriculture of Ukraine begins work

11:42 21.01.2021
We plan to bring strategic partnership with United States to new level of trust in 2021 – Kuleba

We plan to bring strategic partnership with United States to new level of trust in 2021 – Kuleba

09:31 21.01.2021
Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Social Policy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to increase funding of subsidy program by UAH 10 bln – Lazebna

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

NBU highly assesses chances of first review of Stand-By Arrangement by IMF mission – NBU head

LATEST

Supreme Court allows PrivatBank to claim 247 filling stations belonging to it from companies of its ex-owners

WEF to discuss consequences of COVID-19 online at Davos Agenda on Jan 25-29

Social Policy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to increase funding of subsidy program by UAH 10 bln – Lazebna

Ukravtodor renovates, constructs 97% of planned roads, 100% of artificial structures, spending UAH 82 bln

IFC on Jan 25 to sign agreement to issue five-year EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into bank's capital

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

RGC launches new plant for production of gas equipment in Dnipro

PM expects implementation of first concession road to start in 2021

AB InBev Efes brings Mexican beer Modelo to Ukrainian market

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD