Ukravtodor renovates, constructs 97% of planned roads, 100% of artificial structures, spending UAH 82 bln

In 2020, The State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) constructed and repaired 4,056 km of roads, renovated 158 artificial structures, and carried out surface treatment for another 476 km of roads as part of maintenance.

As the agency reported on its Facebook page, in particular, 204.1 km of roads were built and reconstructed, 499.3 km were overhauled, and 2,815 km were restored by current medium repairs, 538 km were restored to the upper parts.

As for artificial structures, 13 structures were built and reconstructed, overhaul was carried out for 33 structures, 54 received current average repairs, and 58 were resumed at the expense of international financial organizations.

Costs for the renovation of roads and artificial structures amounted to UAH 82 billion, for operational maintenance to UAH 9.1 billion.

At the same time, Ukravtodor said that it has fulfilled the plan for 2020 for the construction and renovation of roads by 97%, for the renovation of artificial structures by 100%, and work within the framework of operational maintenance by 100%.