Economy

14:58 20.01.2021

DTEK denies Centrenergo's accusations of failure to meet coal supply obligations

2 min read
DTEK denies Centrenergo's accusations of failure to meet coal supply obligations

DTEK Group denies PJSC Centerenergo's accusations of failure to meet coal supply obligations in January 2021.

"For January, Centrenergo agreed on the supply of coal in the volume of 50,000 tonnes, which will arrive at the TPPs of PJSC Centrenergo in the coming days. This volume of coal corresponds to the prepayment made by Centrenergo (UAH 106 million) and the conditions stipulated in the specification to the contract (UAH 1,650 per tonne)," DTEK said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group said that the total volume of coal products that the group is to ship to Centrenergo from November 2020 to April 2021 is 600,000 tonnes. In particular, at the request of the generating company in November-December 2020, the coal mining enterprises of the group ensured the supply of 400,000 tonnes of coal, which is 100,000 tonnes more than the schedule specified in the contract.

"DTEK fully complies with its obligations stipulated in the contract with Centerenergo, and considers any manipulations and distortions of facts to be an attempt to shift the responsibility for unprofessional preparation for the autumn-winter period. We call on Centerenergo to take a more responsible approach to planning and assess risks in a timely manner," the group said.

Tags: #centerenergo #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:40 15.01.2021
DTEK Oil&Gas increases gas production by 11% in 2020

DTEK Oil&Gas increases gas production by 11% in 2020

10:32 11.01.2021
DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy projects

DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy projects

17:18 09.01.2021
DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy sector

DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy sector

11:23 28.12.2020
DTEK Oil&Gas completes drilling deep well on Machukhske field with flow rate of 300,000 cubic meters of gas

DTEK Oil&Gas completes drilling deep well on Machukhske field with flow rate of 300,000 cubic meters of gas

14:56 22.12.2020
DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

12:43 22.12.2020
Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

12:41 22.12.2020
DTEK expects launch of emissions trading system in Ukraine, connecting country's power system to European in 2023

DTEK expects launch of emissions trading system in Ukraine, connecting country's power system to European in 2023

11:57 17.12.2020
Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

08:59 16.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

17:55 15.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decision on ceiling gas price for public will save consumers UAH 4-5 bln - Naftogaz

Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

MGU supervisory board claims payment to Naftogaz for purchase of GTSOU impossible, asks govt to solve problem

Govt takes control of Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, Nyzhniodnistrovska HPP, three CHPPs

Ukrainian PM instructs to prepare issue of green bonds

LATEST

Decision on ceiling gas price for public will save consumers UAH 4-5 bln - Naftogaz

Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

MGU supervisory board claims payment to Naftogaz for purchase of GTSOU impossible, asks govt to solve problem

Court refuses Sologub seeking to declare illegal and annul decisions on application of disciplinary sanctions to him by NBU Council

Govt takes control of Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, Nyzhniodnistrovska HPP, three CHPPs

Ukrainian PM instructs to prepare issue of green bonds

Ukraine still has chances to receive IMF tranche in Q1 2021 – BofA

Zelensky instructs dpty head of President's Office to conduct audit of tariffs in all regions

Naftogaz head considers it necessary to create database of vulnerable gas consumers

Ukraine plans to return to sending IMF borrowing into NBU FX reserves by 2023 – Finance minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD