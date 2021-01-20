DTEK denies Centrenergo's accusations of failure to meet coal supply obligations

DTEK Group denies PJSC Centerenergo's accusations of failure to meet coal supply obligations in January 2021.

"For January, Centrenergo agreed on the supply of coal in the volume of 50,000 tonnes, which will arrive at the TPPs of PJSC Centrenergo in the coming days. This volume of coal corresponds to the prepayment made by Centrenergo (UAH 106 million) and the conditions stipulated in the specification to the contract (UAH 1,650 per tonne)," DTEK said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group said that the total volume of coal products that the group is to ship to Centrenergo from November 2020 to April 2021 is 600,000 tonnes. In particular, at the request of the generating company in November-December 2020, the coal mining enterprises of the group ensured the supply of 400,000 tonnes of coal, which is 100,000 tonnes more than the schedule specified in the contract.

"DTEK fully complies with its obligations stipulated in the contract with Centerenergo, and considers any manipulations and distortions of facts to be an attempt to shift the responsibility for unprofessional preparation for the autumn-winter period. We call on Centerenergo to take a more responsible approach to planning and assess risks in a timely manner," the group said.