Naftogaz launches Sviatohirske tight gas field

Naftogaz has put into operation the Sviatohirske gas field from tight gas reservoirs, group head Andriy Kobolev said on his Facebook page.

"We've begun to supply gas to the system of gas pipelines from Sviatohirske field, which is located "inside" the large Yuzivska area that we've recently acquired. To make this possible, our specialists from Naftogaz Exploration and Production launched a new gas treatment unit, a 26 km pipeline and connected three wells," he wrote.

Kobolev recalled that it is more difficult to extract hydrocarbons from dense rocks, "but this is possible if modern technologies are applied."

"The launch of Sviatohirske deposit is a good start to begin developing Yuzivska area as soon as possible, as we promised. In particular, we will not need to build a completely new infrastructure for Yuzivska area - at the first stage of Yuzivska development, we will be able to use the facilities that were built on Sviatohirske deposit," he said.

According to him, production of tight gas and the development of Yuzivska area are one of the key projects of the strategy for the development of the resource base of Naftogaz, developed last year.

"I am grateful to the teams of the Naftogaz Exploration and Production and Technical Support divisions, as well as to all the other members of our wonderful team for confident and fast movement towards its implementation," Kobolev added.