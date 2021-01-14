Economy

11:08 14.01.2021

Naftogaz launches Sviatohirske tight gas field

Naftogaz has put into operation the Sviatohirske gas field from tight gas reservoirs, group head Andriy Kobolev said on his Facebook page.

"We've begun to supply gas to the system of gas pipelines from Sviatohirske field, which is located "inside" the large Yuzivska area that we've recently acquired. To make this possible, our specialists from Naftogaz Exploration and Production launched a new gas treatment unit, a 26 km pipeline and connected three wells," he wrote.

Kobolev recalled that it is more difficult to extract hydrocarbons from dense rocks, "but this is possible if modern technologies are applied."

"The launch of Sviatohirske deposit is a good start to begin developing Yuzivska area as soon as possible, as we promised. In particular, we will not need to build a completely new infrastructure for Yuzivska area - at the first stage of Yuzivska development, we will be able to use the facilities that were built on Sviatohirske deposit," he said.

According to him, production of tight gas and the development of Yuzivska area are one of the key projects of the strategy for the development of the resource base of Naftogaz, developed last year.

"I am grateful to the teams of the Naftogaz Exploration and Production and Technical Support divisions, as well as to all the other members of our wonderful team for confident and fast movement towards its implementation," Kobolev added.

12:01 14.01.2021
Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

09:03 14.01.2021
Naftogaz ready to provide population with gas at regulated price of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

10:47 13.01.2021
Naftogaz Group pays UAH 141.5 bln to national budget in 2020

16:01 31.12.2020
Ukrainians will be able to save up to 40% when paying for gas by choosing state supplier - Zelensky

18:01 30.12.2020
Naftogaz to offer at least 15% of produced gas at exchange

15:35 28.12.2020
Naftogaz raises price of gas for household consumers

15:48 23.12.2020
Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

16:19 18.12.2020
Naftogaz to discuss its participation in Ukrtatnafta work with major shareholders of plant - Havrylenko

14:58 18.12.2020
Naftogaz becomes owner of Nadra Yuzivska – Opimakh

15:34 16.12.2020
Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

