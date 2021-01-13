Economy

15:30 13.01.2021

PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES

1 min read

PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES

Tags: #subsidies #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:18 07.01.2021
Over 7,500 entrepreneurs uses Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program – PM

Over 7,500 entrepreneurs uses Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program – PM

14:24 06.01.2021
Shmyhal instructs to verify info about secret vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, says he will make vaccination at his own expense with vaccine officially registered in the country

Shmyhal instructs to verify info about secret vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, says he will make vaccination at his own expense with vaccine officially registered in the country

14:14 30.12.2020
PMs of Ukraine, Georgia discuss activation of trade, economic cooperation

PMs of Ukraine, Georgia discuss activation of trade, economic cooperation

11:13 28.12.2020
We enter 2021 with forecast of economic growth of 5% - Shmyhal

We enter 2021 with forecast of economic growth of 5% - Shmyhal

17:15 24.12.2020
Shmyhal prefers privatization of state CHPPs to their transfer to management of Naftogaz

Shmyhal prefers privatization of state CHPPs to their transfer to management of Naftogaz

16:49 24.12.2020
Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

15:09 23.12.2020
Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

12:06 23.12.2020
Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

09:02 23.12.2020
Shmyhal, U.S. Under Secretary of State Krach discuss cooperation on safe Internet

Shmyhal, U.S. Under Secretary of State Krach discuss cooperation on safe Internet

13:38 22.12.2020
Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

Finance Ministry keeps rates on govt domestic loan bonds, raises UAH 7.6 bln, $48.2 mln at auctions

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

Ukraine's net intl reserves amount to $ 18.1 bln - head of NBU Council

Transfer to 'hub minus' formula will reduce price of gas for vulnerable consumers by about 44% - Energy Minister

LATEST

Gas Producers Association asks Energy Community Secretariat to prevent interference with work of energy regulator aimed at canceling gas supply tariffs

Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation

Renault slightly reduces passenger, commercial vehicle market share in Ukraine in 2020

Cheese imports to Ukraine almost double in 2020

NEURC to analyze justification of regional gas companies' license fee – PM

Energy Minister urges Naftogaz to actively seek transfer of gas sales point by Gazprom to border with Russia

Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

Infrastructure projects agency selects winner of tender for pre-design work to build airport in Zakarpattia region

Naftogaz Group pays UAH 141.5 bln to national budget in 2020

Finance Ministry keeps rates on govt domestic loan bonds, raises UAH 7.6 bln, $48.2 mln at auctions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD