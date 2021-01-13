PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES
PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES
PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES
Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter
Gas Producers Association asks Energy Community Secretariat to prevent interference with work of energy regulator aimed at canceling gas supply tariffs
Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation
Energy Minister urges Naftogaz to actively seek transfer of gas sales point by Gazprom to border with Russia
Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter
Infrastructure projects agency selects winner of tender for pre-design work to build airport in Zakarpattia region