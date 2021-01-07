Over 7,500 entrepreneurs uses Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program – PM

More than 7,500 entrepreneurs throughout Ukraine have already used the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program, and in 2021 it will continue and expand, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"As of now, more than 7,500 different businesses across the country have received more than UAH 17 billion. A mechanism of government portfolio guarantees for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs has been introduced, when the government provides up to 80% of the loan. Tax holidays for private entrepreneurs of the first group also continue. Until June, they are exempt from paying a unified social contribution," the prime minister said on Thursday.