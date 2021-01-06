Economy

13:12 06.01.2021

Heads of Naftogaz Kobolev, Darnitsa Group Shymkiv, co-founder of Diligent Capital Partners Pasko join Kyivstar supervisory board

Shareholders of the mobile operator Kyivstar have elected CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv and co-founder of Diligent Capital Partners investment fund Dan Pasko as members of the company's supervisory board for three years.

According to the company's statement in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine, the corresponding decision was made at the meeting of shareholders on December 31, 2020.

The same decision extended the powers of the members of the supervisory board: Alexander Kazbegi (VEON Group Chief Strategy Officer), Serkan Okandan (VEON Group Chief Financial Officer), Kaan Terzioglu (VEON Group Co-Chief Executive Officer), Sergi Herrero (VEON Group Co-Chief Executive Officer).

The chairman of the supervisory board will be one of its members elected by a majority vote of the quantitative composition.

The shareholder of Kyivstar is the international group VEON (earlier – VimpelCom Ltd.). The group's shares are listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (New York).

