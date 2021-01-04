Economy

10:32 04.01.2021

State budget 2021 envisages UAH 1.8 bln to finance ECA via govt bonds

1 min read
State budget 2021 envisages UAH 1.8 bln to finance ECA via govt bonds

The state budget of Ukraine for 2021 provides for financing of the Export Credit Agency (ECA) in the amount of up to UAH 1.8 billion, according to the text of the law on the state budget posted on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

"To grant the right to the Ministry of Finance to issue government domestic loan bonds in pursuance of the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers... in the amount of not more than UAH 1.8 billion with their subsequent acquisition into public ownership to exchange the bonds for additional shares issued by the Export Credit Agency fully belonged to the state represented by the Cabinet of Ministers," it is said in the law.

In addition, the state budget also authorizes the Ministry of Finance to issue government domestic loan bonds in excess of the volume for the issue of shares of JSC Ukrainian Financial Housing Company, which is fully owned by the state.

Tags: #budget #ukraine
