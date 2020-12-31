Economy

16:01 31.12.2020

Ukrainians will be able to save up to 40% when paying for gas by choosing state supplier - Zelensky

 Starting from August of this year, Ukrainians can freely choose their gas supplier with the most favorable terms, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a working trip to Ivano-Frankivsk region.

State-owned companies, including Naftogaz Ukrainy, can help the population save on gas bills, he said.

"State-owned companies are needed to work in the interests of the society, to create profitable opportunities for ordinary people. Naftogaz must clearly show Ukrainians how the company will provide cheaper gas," the president said.

Zelensky said that he had already discussed the issue of prices for the population with CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev.

"Despite the fact that the country has switched to the gas market and the market dictates prices, Naftogaz still has the cheapest prices compared to all suppliers," the president said.

"Today, more than 50 companies supply gas to households in Ukraine. Depending on the supplier and the region, gas prices differ significantly. For example, the price of gas for January 2021 from Naftogaz Ukrainy is UAH 7.22 per cubic meter including VAT, while the price of regional gas suppliers averages UAH 9.9 per cubic meter with VAT," the presidential website states.

"Private suppliers in different regions of Ukraine sometimes set the price of gas for the population at 30-40% higher than that of Naftogaz Ukrainy," the head of state said.

"We have even found one company that offers a 50% higher price than that of Naftogaz," he said.

"Naftogaz will offer the lowest prices on the market. And will fight for price reduction, despite the market. People need help due to COVID-19," the president added.

"Volodymyr Zelensky also called on local authorities to explain to people how to save on gas bills, inter alia, by choosing a state supplier, as well as using the services of the state bank Oschadbank," the report reads.

Tags: #zelensky #naftogaz #gas
