UEB launches natural gas trading on 'day ahead' market

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEB) launched natural gas trading on the Day-ahead market, which, together with the Within-day market, is now a component of the UEB short-term market.

According to the website of the exchange, trading on the day-ahead market is carried out on the exchange's trading platform by trading short-term standardized products.

The schedule and conditions for holding trading and clearing sessions are published on the UEB website.

"The launch of Day-ahead trading complements the range of UEB exchange instruments in the natural gas market. Using this tool, market participants can additionally plan the sale of the resource in the short-term market, which will significantly improve the liquidity of the portfolio of participants. We listen to market participants and provide quality support at all stages. The introduction of new products at the UEB contributes to the active development of the Ukrainian gas market," said Inna Shcherbyna, Chairman of the UEB Exchange Committee.