DTEK Oil&Gas completes drilling deep well on Machukhske field with flow rate of 300,000 cubic meters of gas

DTEK Oil and Gas has completed the drilling of well No. 57 with a depth of 5,270 meters on Machukhske field and received a flow rate of 300,000 cubic meters per day with a significant growth potential.

According to the press service of the company, the well was drilled in conditions of ultra-high reservoir pressures in 136 days, which is 32 days ahead of the planned date.

"During the work, a Bentec-450 t drilling rig equipped with an intelligent top drive system Smart Top Drive was used. The deviated section of the well was built using Schlumberger rotary steerable systems and LWD logging modules," the company explained.

DTEK Oil and Gas also noted that a new set of research methods proposed by Weatherford was implemented during the work, which made it possible to conduct an additional assessment of the geological structure, confirm the resource potential and plan technologies for further development of the field.

The drilling contractor was Service-Oil LLC.

As reported, DTEK Oil and Gas increased natural gas production in 2019 by 0.7% compared to 2018, to 1.66 billion cubic meters.