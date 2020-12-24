Economy

17:15 24.12.2020

Shmyhal prefers privatization of state CHPPs to their transfer to management of Naftogaz

2 min read
Shmyhal prefers privatization of state CHPPs to their transfer to management of Naftogaz

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal considers the privatization of state-owned combined heat and power plants (CHPP) managed by the State Property Fund (SPF) to be a priority.

"Naftogaz Ukrainy is ready to manage state-owned CHPPs, but, on the other hand, we will try to bring an effective owner through large-scale privatization of these facilities," Shmyhal said at the official opening of the 750 kV transmission line Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska.

At the same time, he noted that state-owned CHPPs are an element of large-scale privatization, priority number one in this direction.

As reported, at the end of August, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine gave permission to transfer six CHPPs, which are managed by the SPF, to the management of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy. The matter concerns the state enterprise Severodonetsk CHPP and the joint-stock companies Odesa CHPP, Kryvy Rih CHPP, Kherson CHPP, Mykolaiv CHPP, Dniprovska CHPP.

CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine said that he did not believe in the interest of investors in the privatization of state-owned CHPPs because of the existing debts to the company for the supplied natural gas.

According to him, if the state cannot find competent managers for these CHPPs, then Naftogaz is ready to take on this responsibility.

Tags: #spf #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:49 24.12.2020
Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

15:09 23.12.2020
Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

12:06 23.12.2020
Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

09:02 23.12.2020
Shmyhal, U.S. Under Secretary of State Krach discuss cooperation on safe Internet

Shmyhal, U.S. Under Secretary of State Krach discuss cooperation on safe Internet

13:38 22.12.2020
Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

12:29 19.12.2020
IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

12:14 19.12.2020
2021 state budget provides for increase in salaries for all doctors – Shmyhal

2021 state budget provides for increase in salaries for all doctors – Shmyhal

18:42 18.12.2020
PM urges diplomats to actively defend Ukrainian business abroad

PM urges diplomats to actively defend Ukrainian business abroad

10:05 18.12.2020
Vaccines against COVID-19 cannot be brought immediately for everyone - Shmyhal

Vaccines against COVID-19 cannot be brought immediately for everyone - Shmyhal

08:57 18.12.2020
Ukraine expects IMF tranche in February-March 2021 – PM

Ukraine expects IMF tranche in February-March 2021 – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NEURC raises heat generation tariffs for population, 23 CHPPs, cogeneration plants for 2021

Finance ministry expects implementation of state budget receipts above plan by UAH 10-13 bln by late 2020

Recently created United Energy LLC wins auction to develop manganese ore deposit

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

LATEST

Foxtrot, Microsoft Ukraine to consider potential cooperation in digital transformation of retail

Ukravtodor saves UAH 9.9 bln on procurements in 2020

NEURC raises heat generation tariffs for population, 23 CHPPs, cogeneration plants for 2021

Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

Finance ministry expects implementation of state budget receipts above plan by UAH 10-13 bln by late 2020

Energy minister discusses reforms in energy sector, its financial stabilization with IMF mission head

Unknown company with Turkish owner to acquire first of four gold deposits put up for auction

Recently created United Energy LLC wins auction to develop manganese ore deposit

Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD