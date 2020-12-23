Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the Concept of economic development of Donetsk and Luhansk regions until 2030.

The relevant decision was made at the Wednesday government meeting.

The purpose of the document is to determine the conceptual approaches and main directions of the strategy for the economic development of Donbas for the creation of regulatory, institutional and organizational conditions for the formation and development of the economy of Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

According to the concept, the reboot of Donbas economy will take place in two stages: firstly, under current conditions in the controlled territory of the regions, secondly, throughout Donetsk and Luhansk regions after reintegration.

According to Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, these territories require additional incentives that will create an attractive platform for involving investments.

In particular, this is about development in the direction of the real sector of the economy, industrialization, the development of critical infrastructure and logistics.