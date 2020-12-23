Economy

16:19 23.12.2020

Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

1 min read
Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the Concept of economic development of Donetsk and Luhansk regions until 2030.

The relevant decision was made at the Wednesday government meeting.

The purpose of the document is to determine the conceptual approaches and main directions of the strategy for the economic development of Donbas for the creation of regulatory, institutional and organizational conditions for the formation and development of the economy of Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

According to the concept, the reboot of Donbas economy will take place in two stages: firstly, under current conditions in the controlled territory of the regions, secondly, throughout Donetsk and Luhansk regions after reintegration.

According to Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, these territories require additional incentives that will create an attractive platform for involving investments.

In particular, this is about development in the direction of the real sector of the economy, industrialization, the development of critical infrastructure and logistics.

 

Tags: #development #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:27 23.12.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire regime nine times in Donbas over past day with no casualties reported - JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire regime nine times in Donbas over past day with no casualties reported - JFO HQ

12:30 18.12.2020
ECHR meeting on Donbas case scheduled for Sep 15, 2021 - Ministry of Justice

ECHR meeting on Donbas case scheduled for Sep 15, 2021 - Ministry of Justice

14:44 17.12.2020
Putin vows to step up Russia's support for Donbas

Putin vows to step up Russia's support for Donbas

16:29 16.12.2020
No military way to resolve situation in Donbas - Armed Forces' specialist

No military way to resolve situation in Donbas - Armed Forces' specialist

17:06 12.12.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

11:50 12.12.2020
Some 241 Ukrainian citizens held captive in temporarily occupied Donbas - Denisova

Some 241 Ukrainian citizens held captive in temporarily occupied Donbas - Denisova

12:02 11.12.2020
Russia confirms its desire to hold meeting at political advisors level – Arestovych

Russia confirms its desire to hold meeting at political advisors level – Arestovych

18:04 08.12.2020
Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

18:02 08.12.2020
Conflict in Donbas must be resolved with respect of territorial integrity, Ukraine's independence - Blair

Conflict in Donbas must be resolved with respect of territorial integrity, Ukraine's independence - Blair

15:03 03.12.2020
Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

LATEST

Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

Infrastructure minister: State Aviation Company may be created as early as 2021

Pension Fund fines Ukrposhta UAH 1.5 mln for untimely payment of pensions – Ukrposhta CEO

Gazprom budgets for gas supplies to Europe to rise to 183 bcm at $170 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021

Construction of Nord Stream 2 might resume in Danish waters Jan 15 – regulator

Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

Ukroboronservice, Qatari QTerminals to cooperate in Olvia seaport concession project

Employers submit over 7,000 applications for state aid for 170,000 employees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD