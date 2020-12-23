Economy

14:09 23.12.2020

Pension Fund fines Ukrposhta UAH 1.5 mln for untimely payment of pensions – Ukrposhta CEO

1 min read
Pension Fund fines Ukrposhta UAH 1.5 mln for untimely payment of pensions – Ukrposhta CEO

CEO of Ukrposhta Igor Smelyansky has said that the Pension Fund fined the company UAH 1.5 million for late payment of pensions in Ternopil region.

"The Pension Fund imposed a fine on Ukrposhta of almost UAH 1.5 million for the fact that we paid pensions in the villages of Ternopil region a day earlier due to the shift of the weekend on Independence Day," Smelyansky wrote on his Facebook.

He noted that the decision says that Ukrposhta violated the agreement.

The Pension Fund has not commented on this information yet.

Tags: #pension_fund #pensions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:48 05.09.2020
Shmyhal: average wage of UAH 15,000, average pension of UAH 5,000 is goal we must pursue

Shmyhal: average wage of UAH 15,000, average pension of UAH 5,000 is goal we must pursue

14:10 05.09.2020
Creating stock market, introducing contributory pensions are Ukraine's priority - PM

Creating stock market, introducing contributory pensions are Ukraine's priority - PM

10:12 01.07.2020
Minimum retirement benefits to be raised in Ukraine from July 1 – Pension Fund

Minimum retirement benefits to be raised in Ukraine from July 1 – Pension Fund

11:01 25.02.2020
Govt to hold international audit at Pension Fund in 2020

Govt to hold international audit at Pension Fund in 2020

12:41 05.11.2019
Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

12:49 02.09.2019
Ukraine doesn't refuse pension provision for Ukrainians in Israel - presidential press service

Ukraine doesn't refuse pension provision for Ukrainians in Israel - presidential press service

10:46 11.07.2019
Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

09:48 26.02.2019
Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

13:02 12.02.2019
Poroshenko orders funds from customs clearance of cars with European number plates to be used to index pensions

Poroshenko orders funds from customs clearance of cars with European number plates to be used to index pensions

12:12 02.11.2018
Groysman orders massive recalculation, increase of pensions from March 1, 2019

Groysman orders massive recalculation, increase of pensions from March 1, 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

LATEST

Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

Infrastructure minister: State Aviation Company may be created as early as 2021

Gazprom budgets for gas supplies to Europe to rise to 183 bcm at $170 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021

Construction of Nord Stream 2 might resume in Danish waters Jan 15 – regulator

Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

Ukroboronservice, Qatari QTerminals to cooperate in Olvia seaport concession project

Employers submit over 7,000 applications for state aid for 170,000 employees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD