Pension Fund fines Ukrposhta UAH 1.5 mln for untimely payment of pensions – Ukrposhta CEO

CEO of Ukrposhta Igor Smelyansky has said that the Pension Fund fined the company UAH 1.5 million for late payment of pensions in Ternopil region.

"The Pension Fund imposed a fine on Ukrposhta of almost UAH 1.5 million for the fact that we paid pensions in the villages of Ternopil region a day earlier due to the shift of the weekend on Independence Day," Smelyansky wrote on his Facebook.

He noted that the decision says that Ukrposhta violated the agreement.

The Pension Fund has not commented on this information yet.