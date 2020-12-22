Economy

14:56 22.12.2020

DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

1 min read
DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

DTEK Oil and Gas in the next couple of years will start producing not only natural gas, but also oil, Maksym Timchenko, the director general of the company, has said.

"We see that in the next year, maybe two, DTEK will start producing oil in Ukraine," he said during the presentation of the company's strategy until 2030.

According to him, DTEK is actively expanding its portfolio of licensed hydrocarbon areas both through participation in auctions and through the purchase of private companies that hold special permits for subsoil use.

As reported, DTEK Oil and Gas increased natural gas production in 2019 by 0.7% compared to 2018, to 1.66 billion cubic meters.

DTEK Oil and Gas is an operating company in charge of the oil and gas business within the structure of DTEK Group. It is the largest private gas production company in Ukraine.

 

Tags: #oil #dtek #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:43 22.12.2020
Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

12:41 22.12.2020
DTEK expects launch of emissions trading system in Ukraine, connecting country's power system to European in 2023

DTEK expects launch of emissions trading system in Ukraine, connecting country's power system to European in 2023

11:57 17.12.2020
Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

08:59 16.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

17:55 15.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

13:14 14.12.2020
Energy Ministry wants to take charge over systemic operators GTSOU, Ukrenergo, quit managing generation

Energy Ministry wants to take charge over systemic operators GTSOU, Ukrenergo, quit managing generation

09:53 26.11.2020
Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

09:12 09.11.2020
For first time ever traders start gas re-export from Ukraine – GTSOU

For first time ever traders start gas re-export from Ukraine – GTSOU

09:44 29.10.2020
DTEK Renewables posts UAH 440 mln net profit in H1, 2020

DTEK Renewables posts UAH 440 mln net profit in H1, 2020

15:22 27.10.2020
Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

LATEST

Over 23% of Ukrainian employers plan to increase salaries in 2021 - Jooble survey

Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

Datagroup buys Volia

Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in Poltava, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions

Intergal-Bud plans to launch 11 new projects in 2021

AMCU allows creating Ukrainian Road Consortium

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD