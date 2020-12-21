Autobahn from Krakovets to Lviv can be built in one or two years – Ukravtodor head

Head of the State Automobile Roads Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) Oleksandr Kubrakov plans to build an international autobahn from the border crossing point Krakovets on the border with Poland to Lviv in one or two years.

"The plans for the next two years are to build a proper road of international category from Krakovets. It will be a continuation of the autobahn leading to Ukraine from the Polish side. The construction envisages the arrangement of the corresponding infrastructure and the 65 km highway and can begin immediately after adjusting the old project designed in 2003," Kubrakov told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, despite the fact that a ready-made autobahn leads from Poland to Krakovets, the Poles do not open full-fledged traffic along it, because there is no road further with the appropriate infrastructure and capacity.

Kubrakov also recalled that in 2020, almost 40 km of roads on the border with Poland were repaired under the international project "Accessible Ukrainian-Polish borderland: joint actions for the modernization of road infrastructure." In particular, these are the routes laid to the border crossing points Krakovets and Hrushiv.

On the section of the Mostyska-Krakovets highway, more than 19 km long, a finishing layer of coating has already been equipped, the shoulders have been strengthened, markings have been applied, ramps and sidewalks have been arranged.

On the T-14-20 Yavoriv-Hrushiv highway, work is being completed on a section of 19.5 km and three bridges – the bottom layer of the road surface has already been laid on almost the entire section, and the finishing surface has already been equipped on half of its length. The settlements are equipped with lighting and sidewalk paths.

In general, under the Big Construction Project, it is planned to update more than 600 km of state roads to border crossing points in the borderland regions over the next four years.