18:55 18.12.2020

Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

Ukraine on December 18 received funds from an additional placement of eurobonds maturing on March 15, 2033 with a nominal volume of $ 600 million, which resulted in the total issue volume reaching $ 2.6 billion, the eurobonds were included in the official list and admitted to trading on the Euronext Dublin exchange.

The Ministry of Finance told Interfax-Ukraine that the State Treasury Service received $ 670.176 million, which will be used to finance the state budget.

The ministry noted in a press release that the investor base of the entire transaction mainly consists of asset management funds (85%), hedge funds (13%) and pension and insurance funds (2%).

The greatest demand was from investors from the United States, Great Britain and continental Europe, who purchased most of the additional placement of eurobonds - their shares amounted to 52%, 37% and 10%, respectively. Investors from Asia bought 1% of the additional placement, the release says.

BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International acted as joint lead managers of the transaction.

