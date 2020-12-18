Naftogaz to discuss its participation in Ukrtatnafta work with major shareholders of plant - Havrylenko

Naftogaz Group will also raise the issue of its participation in the work of PJSC Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk Oil Refinery, Poltava region) during the upcoming negotiations on the division of assets of PJSC Ukrnafta with the company's shareholders, Mykola Havrylenko, the head of the oil division of Naftogaz, has said.

"I can say that on December 18 we must close the first stage of the Ukrnafta issue, and in 2021 we will come to further discussion of the fate of this company, and in parallel - to the discussion of the fate of Ukrtatnafta, since for certain reasons these are related things," he said in an interview to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, the group intends to update the issue of its participation in the activities of Kremenchuk refinery in connection with plans of an IPO.

"Naftogaz's strategy is an IPO, and in this situation, the holding of 43% of Ukrtatnafta for the group should also be effective. Either we must participate and understand the prospect of a dividend policy on this asset, or we must somehow get rid of this asset, so that Ukrtatnafta is not a toxic asset for us," he explained.