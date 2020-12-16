Economy

15:39 16.12.2020

Medical expenses to be record high in 2021 – PM

1 min read
Medical expenses to be record high in 2021 – PM

Expenditures on medicine will increase by UAH 30 billion in 2021 compared to 2020 to record amount of UAH 160 billion, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"The main increase in spending falls on medicine and education. In 2021, Ukraine will have record spending on medicine in the amount of almost UAH 160 billion, UAH 30 billion more than this year, and almost UAH 65 billion more than in 2019. In two years, funding for medicine will grow by more than 60%," he said during the Wednesday government meeting in Kyiv.

The prime minister said that the salaries of medical workers will be increased by 30% in 2021.

"Spending on medicine in the amount of 5% of GDP will be reached already in 2023," Shmyhal said.

"At the same time, next year we plan to equip 210 admission departments of reference hospitals, purchase almost 450 ambulances. Funding for the fight against coronavirus will be provided at the appropriate level. The government will continue to provide free treatment and all expenses for medical salaries," the prime minister said.

Tags: #medicine #expenditures
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:07 18.11.2020
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should be diagnosed by primary doctors – expert

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should be diagnosed by primary doctors – expert

15:18 20.10.2020
Zelensky expects model of insurance medicine from ministry, Rada committee

Zelensky expects model of insurance medicine from ministry, Rada committee

16:06 18.08.2020
Over 40 professional medical unions preparing to revive Ukraine's Federation of Public Medical Associations

Over 40 professional medical unions preparing to revive Ukraine's Federation of Public Medical Associations

18:48 19.05.2020
Individual licensing for medical practice should be introduced in Ukraine – Stepanov

Individual licensing for medical practice should be introduced in Ukraine – Stepanov

17:29 19.05.2020
Assisted reproductive medicine in Ukraine needs legislative regulation – expert

Assisted reproductive medicine in Ukraine needs legislative regulation – expert

12:11 15.05.2020
Nova Poshta launches delivery of medical goods from DOC.ua

Nova Poshta launches delivery of medical goods from DOC.ua

14:31 11.05.2020
Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

18:01 21.04.2020
Medical Procurement of Ukraine complete all procedures for procurement of 90,000 biohazard suits, no response from Health Ministry

Medical Procurement of Ukraine complete all procedures for procurement of 90,000 biohazard suits, no response from Health Ministry

10:25 03.04.2020
Ukrainian pharmacies ask govt to help unblock import of substances

Ukrainian pharmacies ask govt to help unblock import of substances

13:12 18.03.2020
Zelensky signs into laws bills on public procurement of medicines

Zelensky signs into laws bills on public procurement of medicines

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Rada adopts 2021 state budget

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

LATEST

Sowing of winter crops for 2021 harvest falls by 9.3% compared to last year

Synevo invests EUR 200,000 in launching next generation of PCR tests for COVID-19

Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

Ukraine withdraws from intl agreements in energy sector concluded within CIS framework

Rada ratifies protocol amending convention with Austria for double taxation avoidance

Danilov expects to restore Ukraine's defense industry together with country's strategic partners

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

A Development plans to build Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya mall in Kyiv

ICU estimates underfunding of 2020 state budget deficit at near UAH 100 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD