Medical expenses to be record high in 2021 – PM

Expenditures on medicine will increase by UAH 30 billion in 2021 compared to 2020 to record amount of UAH 160 billion, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"The main increase in spending falls on medicine and education. In 2021, Ukraine will have record spending on medicine in the amount of almost UAH 160 billion, UAH 30 billion more than this year, and almost UAH 65 billion more than in 2019. In two years, funding for medicine will grow by more than 60%," he said during the Wednesday government meeting in Kyiv.

The prime minister said that the salaries of medical workers will be increased by 30% in 2021.

"Spending on medicine in the amount of 5% of GDP will be reached already in 2023," Shmyhal said.

"At the same time, next year we plan to equip 210 admission departments of reference hospitals, purchase almost 450 ambulances. Funding for the fight against coronavirus will be provided at the appropriate level. The government will continue to provide free treatment and all expenses for medical salaries," the prime minister said.