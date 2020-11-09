Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

The potential of the total investment in the transport and infrastructure sector of Ukraine is $30 billion, according to the National Economic Strategy 2030, presented by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday.

The development of transport and infrastructure will be a catalyst for the creation of 20,000 new and 80,000 related jobs per $1 billion investment.

According to the document, in the field of land transport till 2030, the government intends to reduce the number of main railway lines with overdue overhaul to 0 km, reduce the demolition rate of locomotives to 45%, and build new cement-concrete roads.

In the field of water transport, it is planned to increase the minimum level of efficiency in ports to 70%, and to increase processing in ports to at least 165 tonnnes per year. In addition, there are plans to increase the volume of freight traffic by river to 20 million tonnes by 2025, to ensure an increase in the number of deep-water (from 19 m) sea berths in Ukraine to at least five.

In the field of air transport, it is planned to increase the total passenger traffic of Ukrainian airports to 71.2 million passengers per year.

In addition, there are plans to ensure the entry of Ukraine into TEN-T, maps of Europe-Central Asia-China cargo flows, TRACECA and the development of a part of the Baltic-Black Sea transport corridor within its territory – the Dnipro River and the Prypiat River; to increase container traffic to a volume of 2 million tonnes.