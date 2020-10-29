Economy

13:44 29.10.2020

Ukrzaliznytsia head sees no need for further purchase of General Electric locomotives

1 min read
Head of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Volodymyr Zhmak does not see the need for further purchase of diesel locomotives of the U.S. General Electric.

"As for cooperation with General Electric, today I do not see the need for further purchase of General Electric diesel locomotives. Our goal is to switch to electric locomotives, since it is much more cost efficient," he said at a press conference on Thursday.

He said that Ukrzaliznytsia has eliminated the shortage of locomotives. "We have the first small achievements. For almost one month since the start of work, we have managed to eliminate the shortage of locomotives," he said.

According to him, today, for the first time in a long time, Ukrzaliznytsia satisfies all transportation needs.

"There is not a single request for transportation that Ukrzaliznytsia did not satisfy. The market saw that we can transport. We can ship everything and do it quickly," he added.

