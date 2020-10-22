Economy

15:25 22.10.2020

Renovation of roads leading to checkpoints is one of Ukravtodor's priorities for 2021

Renovation of roads leading to checkpoints is one of Ukravtodor's priorities for 2021

The State Roads Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) considers one of its priorities for 2021 to update roads leading to checkpoints on the border of Ukraine, the agency's Telegram channel reported on Thursday.

"This will contribute to the growth of exports, transit and tourism," the press service of the agency quoted chairman of Ukravtodor Oleksandr Kubrakov as saying.

He also noted that this year the road M-07 Kyiv - Kovel - Yahodyn (to Lublin) is being renewed within the framework of the national program "Big Construction". In particular, the reconstruction and extension of the section of the roadway to the first category have already been carried out. The plans are for M-07 (the entire route after Kovel and up to the border) to become the first category highway.

Extension to the first category was also carried out on the N-22 Kyiv - Rivne highway.

In total, 156 km of national roads are being renovated in Volyn this year, of which the top layer has already been laid on almost 100 km.

