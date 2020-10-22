Economy

11:38 22.10.2020

Every third kilometer of Big Construction project secured with independent technical supervision – Ukravtodor

The State Roads Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has noted the presence of technical supervision at 30 artificial structures and 1,250 km of roads.

"Previously, this function was performed exclusively by road services, but since 2020, we began to involve independent companies in technical supervision due to the increase in the volume of repair work and toughened quality requirements. This is an additional guarantee that the contractor will provide quality services," the press service of Ukravtodor said, citing Chairman Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Now technical supervision is carried out at the key facilities of the Big Construction project – 30 artificial structures and 1,250 km of roads.

In particular, SP Z O.O. B-Act is supervising the reconstruction of N-31 Dnipro - Tsarychanka - Kobeliaky - Reshetylivka highway; the construction of the Zaporizhia Bridge – the consortium IC Infrastructure Ukraine; the renewal of highway M-18 Kharkiv - Simferopol - Alushta - Yalta - the consortium INSI and DOLSAR MÜHENDISLIK ANONIM SIRKETI.

Technical supervision of the renovation of T-15-13 Nechayane - Ochakiv road is carried out by IK-Project LLC; renovation of the bridge over the Aidar River on T-13-06 road Severodonetsk - Novoaidar – EZHIS Ukraine LLC; the construction of road N-25 Horodysche - Rivne - Starokostiantyniv is supervised by the YuI Engineering consortium; and the INSI consortium is behind the renovation of N-14 Oleksandrivka - Kropyvnytsky - Mykolaiv highway.

The press service of the State Road Agency told Interfax-Ukraine that this year Ukravtodor is scaling up independent technical supervision together with international companies. Most of them work at facilities that are being built and renovated in cooperation with international financial institutions.

"We expect that this year business will be convinced of the seriousness of the government's intentions to reboot the infrastructure in the country and will start investing in the road business. In particular, this applies to international companies," Kubrakov said.

According to him, next year an independent technical supervision for proper quality control of road works is a priority of Ukravtodor.

