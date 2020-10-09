Economy

16:00 09.10.2020

Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

3 min read
Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

The mobile network operator Kyivstar is ready to share its resources and services with the business to create new applications and services for different models of cooperation, including partnership.

"As an operator, we are a very closed system. This is largely due to the fact that for us any type of partnership is a very high risk. We are a large business and, attracting a small partner, we take risks. Therefore, for many years we were caught in ourselves... But It seems to me that on a new evolutionary stage – IT and digital – we need to open up," Kyivstar President of Alexander Komarov said at a conference in Kyiv on Thursday evening.

According to him, at present, the mobile communications market has a huge entrepreneurial potential, with which large companies are unable to fully cooperate due to the high bureaucracy of processes. At the same time, this area is very attractive in terms of the speed of generating ideas and their usefulness for the industry as a whole.

"We have such a concept – Open operator. Now we have a very fashionable story: an open API bank, when, in the long run, the exchange of impersonal customer information allows building additional business on top of basic banking processes and services. We have approximately the same vision for the mobile business," Komarov said.

He also recalled that earlier Kyivstar tried to attract third-party developers at the level of accelerators, selected even several interesting projects, but "strangled them with its red tape."

"We have studied the most popular areas for business partners, prepared certain technological API stacks for them, and in principle we are ready at the pilot level in the next six months to open and see if potential partners succeed in coming up with some business models or business services that would be of interest to our clients," Komarov said.

He said that the operator's openness for partner companies means the ability to technologically connect to the network and anonymized data of the operator, as well as the presence of an IT sandbox where ideas and products can be tested at the stage of their development.

According to him, Kyivstar is ready to consider various models of cooperation, including partnership. "The question of dividing money always arises, but our task now is to get people to talk about money," he said.

Komarov also noted the plans of Kyivstar to soon transform from an operator into a modern digital-IT company capable of developing its own products and commercializing partner products quite successfully in its network.

Kyivstar plans to strengthen the internal development department by the end of the year, so that to have digital divisions with 120 people and at least 70 in-house developers.

Tags: #kyivstar #business
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:24 09.10.2020
Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

14:38 01.10.2020
Kyivstar notes positive impact of updating sectoral legislation in electronic communications on Ukraine's telecom market

Kyivstar notes positive impact of updating sectoral legislation in electronic communications on Ukraine's telecom market

18:17 24.09.2020
MFA launches new format of consultations to support Ukrainian exporters

MFA launches new format of consultations to support Ukrainian exporters

12:08 17.09.2020
Industrial Park Management to join project on Donetsk, Luhansk, Azov regions industrial potential recovery

Industrial Park Management to join project on Donetsk, Luhansk, Azov regions industrial potential recovery

11:24 16.09.2020
Austrian business interested in infrastructure projects in Ukraine – President's Office

Austrian business interested in infrastructure projects in Ukraine – President's Office

16:59 15.09.2020
Zelensky expects Austrian business to take part in Ukrainian seaports concession tenders, privatization of state-run banks

Zelensky expects Austrian business to take part in Ukrainian seaports concession tenders, privatization of state-run banks

16:15 08.09.2020
Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

15:00 07.09.2020
Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

11:29 02.09.2020
Kyivstar connects another 1,200 settlements to 4G

Kyivstar connects another 1,200 settlements to 4G

15:23 26.08.2020
Kyivstar in partnership with UkrFinService launches insurance using mobile phone number account

Kyivstar in partnership with UkrFinService launches insurance using mobile phone number account

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

Coronavirus lowers Ukrainian cities' tax collection, adds to weakening debt ratios – Fitch

Metinvest extends bond maturity profile

NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

LATEST

Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

Coronavirus lowers Ukrainian cities' tax collection, adds to weakening debt ratios – Fitch

Metinvest extends bond maturity profile

NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

IMF calling for following NBU governance framework regarding accountability of NBU Board

Ukraine, EBRD sign memo to strengthen corporate governance, obliging Ukravtodor to carry out anti-corruption reform

World Bank will help exchange of experience between Ukraine and Poland in transforming coal regions

Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Institute for Cognitive Modeling start cooperation in field of digitalization

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD