Economy

12:24 07.10.2020

Poland's UOKiK regulator fines Gazprom $7.6 bln, five other companies $61 mln that finance Nord Stream 2, orders contracts terminated

Poland's anti-monopoly regulator UOKiK has imposed maximum fines of $7.6 billion on Gazprom and $61 million on five other companies, respectively, which are involved in constructing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, because the said companies each constructed the pipeline without the regulator's consent.

The regulator tweeted that it has also issued an order to terminate the contracts concluded to finance the construction of Nord Stream 2.

