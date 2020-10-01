Economy

14:35 01.10.2020

DTEK wins award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer from GlobalCapital for issuance of green bonds

1 min read
DTEK wins award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer from GlobalCapital for issuance of green bonds

 DTEK energy holding has won the award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer at its annual Bond Awards for the issuance of green bonds in 2019, the company said on Thursday.

"Investments in renewable energy sources in Ukraine significantly contribute to the betterment of the environmental situation in our country, which requires further impetus and should be supported in every possible way," CEO of DTEK Renewables Maris Kunickis said.

DTEK said annual Bond Awards of GlobalCapital, a leading financial sector news platform with over 30 years' experience in providing market intelligence to participants in the international markets, celebrate the accomplishments of leading companies from a range of industries across the world and are voted on by participants in international financial sector in the financial world.

In November 2019, the company issued green Eurobonds for the first time, when securities worth EUR 325 million with a maturity of five years were placed on Euronext Dublin.

The company has invested EUR 1.2 billion in developing renewable energy, leading to the construction of wind and solar power plants with a capacity of 1 GW. These facilities will continue to contribute to the annual reduction of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 2.6 million tonnes.

Tags: #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 31.08.2020
DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

10:19 31.08.2020
SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

14:09 06.08.2020
Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

10:51 23.07.2020
DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

15:07 07.07.2020
DTEK saves UAH 150 mln due to digital transformation – expert

DTEK saves UAH 150 mln due to digital transformation – expert

13:03 30.06.2020
DTEK Renewables 'B-' rating placed on watch negative on tightening liquidity – S&P

DTEK Renewables 'B-' rating placed on watch negative on tightening liquidity – S&P

11:49 17.06.2020
DTEK advocates for carbon neutrality through fair coal transformation

DTEK advocates for carbon neutrality through fair coal transformation

13:04 03.06.2020
DTEK considers preliminary conclusions of antitrust agency regarding violations in Burshtyn TPP area as unfounded

DTEK considers preliminary conclusions of antitrust agency regarding violations in Burshtyn TPP area as unfounded

15:56 02.06.2020
AMC preliminarily assesses DTEK actions in Burshtyn Island as monopoly abuse, DTEK has month to form defense

AMC preliminarily assesses DTEK actions in Burshtyn Island as monopoly abuse, DTEK has month to form defense

16:42 20.04.2020
Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

Ukraine enters October with record 28 bcm of gas stocks in UGS

Ukraine occupies leading positions in banking system's indicators among CIS countries – S&P

Westinghouse and Energoatom sign contract for supply of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units of Rivne NPP

Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

LATEST

H&M raises revenue in Ukraine by 59% in national currency in third fiscal quarter

AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

Kyivstar notes positive impact of updating sectoral legislation in electronic communications on Ukraine's telecom market

Fire on 'Severodonetsk Azot' territory is extinguished, workshops continue operating - Group DF

EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

Ukraine enters October with record 28 bcm of gas stocks in UGS

Ukraine occupies leading positions in banking system's indicators among CIS countries – S&P

Westinghouse and Energoatom sign contract for supply of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units of Rivne NPP

Firtash's Group DF notes ZTMC sells sponge titanium at reduced prices, enterprise funds may be embezzled

Court of Appeals overturns decision to invalidate Arkona's special permit - Smart Energy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD