DTEK wins award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer from GlobalCapital for issuance of green bonds

DTEK energy holding has won the award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer at its annual Bond Awards for the issuance of green bonds in 2019, the company said on Thursday.

"Investments in renewable energy sources in Ukraine significantly contribute to the betterment of the environmental situation in our country, which requires further impetus and should be supported in every possible way," CEO of DTEK Renewables Maris Kunickis said.

DTEK said annual Bond Awards of GlobalCapital, a leading financial sector news platform with over 30 years' experience in providing market intelligence to participants in the international markets, celebrate the accomplishments of leading companies from a range of industries across the world and are voted on by participants in international financial sector in the financial world.

In November 2019, the company issued green Eurobonds for the first time, when securities worth EUR 325 million with a maturity of five years were placed on Euronext Dublin.

The company has invested EUR 1.2 billion in developing renewable energy, leading to the construction of wind and solar power plants with a capacity of 1 GW. These facilities will continue to contribute to the annual reduction of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 2.6 million tonnes.