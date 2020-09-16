Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Board Chairman Andriy Kobolev estimates the proceeds from PJSC Gazprom for the transit of Russian gas through the gas transmission system (GTS) of Ukraine at about $2 billion in 2020.

"I think this year the figure will be close to $2 billion," he told journalist Yanina Sokolova on the YouTube channel on Tuesday evening.

The head of Naftogaz said that the "take or pay" principle enshrined in the contract during the economic crisis is important for the country in terms of obtaining a guaranteed income from the provision of transit services.