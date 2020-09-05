Naftogaz to sue suppliers over debts for supplied gas for UAH 24 bln

Naftogaz Ukraine, due to non-payment of debts for gas supplied during the period of the PSO (public service obligation), is forced to start preparing lawsuits for enforced debt collection, the company said on its website.

"Despite the increase in payments in January-July 2020, the debt of gas supply companies for natural gas for the needs of the population increased by UAH 1.116 billion compared to the beginning of the last heating season, of which UAH 338 million are the debts of Regional Gas Company, and as of August 31 of this year it amounted to UAH 24.091 billion, of which UAH 12.826 billion is the debt of Regional Gas Company," the report says.

At the same time, the company notes that gas supply companies operating under the Regional Gas Company brand stopped paying for the gas they received from Naftogaz as part of the PSO from August 1.

"In July, the last month of the PSO operation, the gas sales companies of Regional Gas Company received gas for the population for UAH 340 million from Naftogaz, but in August they transferred only UAH 700,000," Naftogaz said.

At the same time, on its Facebook page, Naftogaz skeptically commented on reports on the 145% level of payments by gas sales companies operating under the Regional Gas Company brand to Naftogaz this year.