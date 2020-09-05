Economy

14:48 05.09.2020

Shmyhal: average wage of UAH 15,000, average pension of UAH 5,000 is goal we must pursue

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal believes that an average wage of UAH 15,000 and an average pension of UAH 5,000 are sufficient for life.

"UAH 15,000 is the average wage, and it would be good to have an average pension of at least 30% of it. Speaking specifically, the average wage of UAH 15,000, the average pension of UAH 5,000. This is the goal which we should pursue. Do not take this as a promise, take it as the parameters we are striving for," Shmyhal said on the air of Ukraina 24 TV Channel, asked what the average wage and the average pension should be in Ukraine to have enough for life.

The prime minister noted that today the average wage is UAH 11,000, and the average pension is UAH 3,000.

"Probably this is not enough, I would like Ukrainians to receive more decent wages and pensions," Shmyhal stressed.

