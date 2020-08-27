Naftogaz will raise price of gas for public by 45%, to UAH 4.7/cubic meter in Sept

Naftogaz Ukrainy gas supply company LLC will increase the price of natural gas within the Monthly package sold in September by 45.1% (by UAH 1.46/cubic meter) compared to August, to UAH 4.7 per cubic meter (including VAT, excluding delivery).

In addition, according to a statement on the company's website, the company in the second half of September will increase the price of gas for household consumers within the framework of the Annual package. From September 1 to September 15, the price for 12 months can be fixed at the level proposed in August at UAH 4.73/cubic meter, and from September 16 to September 30 it will increase by 10.8% (by UAH 0.51/cubic meter), to UAH 5.24/cubic meter.

"Gas prices all over the world are cyclical and depend on the balance of supply and demand. Closer to cold weather the price of gas rises, and after the end of the heating season it falls. You can protect yourself from price increases, for example, using the Annual tariff from Naftogaz Ukrainy or other tariff proposals," the company said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine announced the average price of gas imports in July, which amounted to $124.44 (UAH 3,150) per 1,000 cubic meters, which is 40.8% more than the price of June 2020 in dollar terms, when it amounted to $88.37 (UAH 2,357).