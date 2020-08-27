Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

A joint intergovernmental statement between Ukraine and Germany on the start of energy partnership was signed by acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Olha Buslavets and Minister of Economy and Energy of Germany Peter Altmaier during a working meeting in Berlin on August 26, according to a press release posted by the Ukrainian ministry.

"The signing of the joint statement is the beginning of a new level of dialog between Ukraine and Germany in the energy sector. I am sure that this will become an impetus for the implementation of new strategically important projects to reform the coal industry and transform coal regions, develop renewable energy, in particular, hydrogen and its integration into network, increasing the use of energy efficiency technologies in all sectors of the economy," the ministry said, citing Buslavets.

According to the press release, Ukraine and Germany agreed to strengthen partnership in integrating Ukraine's energy markets into ENTSO-E, increasing the level of energy security, decarbonizing the economy, exchanging innovations in energy technologies and implementing joint projects in the development of green energy, digitalization of energy infrastructure and creation of a modern energy system.

The parties also intend to promote energy transformation, exchange the best practices of government policy in the energy sector, and improve conditions for investments of the private sector in sustainable energy.

On the day of signing the statement, the first meeting of the steering committee for its implementation was held.

The visit of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine is part of the preparatory process for the visit of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to Germany to discuss partnership of the two states at the highest level with Chancellor Angela Merkel, the ministry said in the press release.