Govt appoints head of Boryspil airport's supervisory board Zhmak as Head of Ukrzaliznytsia

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved Volodymyr Zhmak, who was head of the supervisory board of the Boryspil airport, Board Chairman of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

"He was selected at an open competition by the supervisory board. He passed absolutely all interviews, it was an open competition," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, commenting on this appointment at a government meeting on Wednesday.

As reported, the Supervisory Board of Ukrzaliznytsia on August 12 supported Zhmak's candidacy for the post of the head of the company.

Zhmak was appointed a member of the Boryspil airport's supervisory board in May 2019. From 2015 to 2016, he was the first deputy head of the Odesa Regional Administration. He held senior positions in the structures of the TNK-BP group, which was one of the ten largest private oil companies in the world in terms of production. As an advisor to the president of Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar, he was responsible for the development of new business areas and compliance. For seven years he was a member of the Kyivstar supervisory board and he was a member of the Council of the European Business Association (EBA) from 2012 to 2014.