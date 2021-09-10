Strategic enterprises should remain in Ukraine – Zelensky about Motor Sich

Ukraine welcomes foreign business and investment, but strategic enterprises must remain under state control, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I know that Chinese business is entering Ukraine, I would like any business to enter Ukraine more, invest more, this is true. As for Ukraine's strategic enterprises that have existed over the past ten years, some of them in terms of shares, were transferred to some Chinese partners, we stopped this by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council. That is, strategic enterprises should be in Ukraine. Business is business, and security is security. This concerns the Motor Sich enterprise, etc. We have such cases," Zelensky said at the Yalta European Strategy Forum in the YES Brainstorming 2021 format in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, the President pointed out that Ukraine has the largest trade turnover with China and noted that he would like the trade turnover between Ukraine and China to be even greater.

"I would like the Ukrainian business to export more to China, because the market is large. Why not?" Zelensky said.

According to the President, the conversation about Ukraine's relations with China is "about strategic relations, about strategic economic partners."

