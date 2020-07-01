Economy

17:48 01.07.2020

Naftogaz in June pays UAH 39.6 bln of dividends to budget, bringing total payment to UAH 48.1 bln – Kobolev

1 min read
Naftogaz in June pays UAH 39.6 bln of dividends to budget, bringing total payment to UAH 48.1 bln – Kobolev

Naftogaz Ukrainy in June made the second payment of dividends to the state budget of the country for 2019 in the amount of UAH 39.625 billion, CEO of the company Andriy Kobolev has said.

"Thus, in addition to the first payment in the amount of UAH 8.5 billion, which was paid in advance in 2019, the group's total dividends for 2019 are UAH 48.125 billion. This is also a record," he said on Facebook.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the distribution of net profit of Naftogaz Ukrainy, according to which the company will allocate UAH 48.125 billion (95% of profit) for the payment of dividends for its activities in 2019.

Naftogaz as a separate legal entity in 2019 increased its net profit by 3.7 times (by UAH 37.045 billion) compared to 2018, to UAH 50.658 billion.

The consolidated net profit of Naftogaz, including the activities of its subsidiaries, amounted to UAH 63.294 billion (a 5.5-fold increase from 2018).

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz #dividends #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 01.07.2020
Govt extends PSO on market where gas sold to households by one month until Aug 1

Govt extends PSO on market where gas sold to households by one month until Aug 1

15:53 22.06.2020
Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

15:47 22.06.2020
IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

18:33 19.06.2020
Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

17:57 19.06.2020
Ukrainian UGS facilities to be ready to switch to gas metering in energy units by late 2020

Ukrainian UGS facilities to be ready to switch to gas metering in energy units by late 2020

17:42 18.06.2020
Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

16:32 17.06.2020
Launch of LNG terminal in Croatia opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian traders – Makogon

Launch of LNG terminal in Croatia opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian traders – Makogon

13:37 05.06.2020
Poland awaits Naftogaz Ukrainy decision on gas trade with United States – ambassador

Poland awaits Naftogaz Ukrainy decision on gas trade with United States – ambassador

16:41 27.05.2020
Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

14:49 27.05.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt extends PSO on market where gas sold to households by one month until Aug 1

Zelensky approves scheme of NEURC members rotation until 2025, selects Antonova to be first to leave commission

Minimum retirement benefits to be raised in Ukraine from July 1 – Pension Fund

Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Kyiv airport will fire 50% of employees to prevent bankruptcy

LATEST

Metinvest sees revenue fall by 13%, debt down by $34 mln in April

EIB will issue EUR 50 mln for building new premises for UNIT.City

Govt approves allocation of UAH 35 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for road repairs, construction

Zelensky approves scheme of NEURC members rotation until 2025, selects Antonova to be first to leave commission

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $353 mln in May 2020

Minimum retirement benefits to be raised in Ukraine from July 1 – Pension Fund

Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Wizz Аir відкриває з вересня рейси зі Львова та Києва в Пардубиці, з березня 2021 року - з Одеси до Мілана, Болоньї та Рима

Wizz Аir launches flights from Lviv, Kyiv to Pardubice from Sept, from Odesa to Milan, Bologna, Rome from March 2021

IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD