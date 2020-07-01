Naftogaz in June pays UAH 39.6 bln of dividends to budget, bringing total payment to UAH 48.1 bln – Kobolev

Naftogaz Ukrainy in June made the second payment of dividends to the state budget of the country for 2019 in the amount of UAH 39.625 billion, CEO of the company Andriy Kobolev has said.

"Thus, in addition to the first payment in the amount of UAH 8.5 billion, which was paid in advance in 2019, the group's total dividends for 2019 are UAH 48.125 billion. This is also a record," he said on Facebook.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the distribution of net profit of Naftogaz Ukrainy, according to which the company will allocate UAH 48.125 billion (95% of profit) for the payment of dividends for its activities in 2019.

Naftogaz as a separate legal entity in 2019 increased its net profit by 3.7 times (by UAH 37.045 billion) compared to 2018, to UAH 50.658 billion.

The consolidated net profit of Naftogaz, including the activities of its subsidiaries, amounted to UAH 63.294 billion (a 5.5-fold increase from 2018).