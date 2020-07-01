Govt approves allocation of UAH 35 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for road repairs, construction

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a list of roads for construction, modernization, overhauls and maintenance of national roads in 2020 and the volume of budget financing for these purposes by allocating UAH 35 billion for the Fund for Fight against COVID-19 to the State Agency of Automobile Roads.

The government made these decisions during a meeting on Wednesday.

Of this amount, UAH 33 billion will be spent on the construction, modernization and repairs of roads, and another UAH 2 billion – on maintenance and small repairs of roads.

"In general, additional 1,459 kilometers of public roads [will be repaired] this year," Infrastructure Minister said during the meeting.