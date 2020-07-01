Minimum retirement benefits to be raised in Ukraine from July 1 – Pension Fund

The minimum retirement benefits will be raised in Ukraine from UAH 1,638 to UAH 1,712 from July 1 in connection with an increase in the minimum living wage for disabled persons, according to the press service of the Pension Fund.

"The Pension Fund of Ukraine has reviewed the retirement benefits from July 1, 2020 in connection with an increase in the minimum living wage for disabled persons from UAH 1,638 to UAH 1,712," it said.

Regardless of whether a person is employed or not, the size of the supplements to retirement benefits, pensions for special services to Ukraine and other payments linked to the minimum living wage will be increased, the fund said.