Economy

12:33 25.06.2020

Deal to buy 100% of Idea Bank by Dragon Capital terminated

1 min read
Deal to buy 100% of Idea Bank by Dragon Capital terminated

The deal with a private investor to acquire a 100% stake in Ukrainian Idea Bank (Lviv) by Dragon Capital from Poland's Getin Holding S.A. was terminated, according to a statement of Getin Holding on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

"The Management Board of Getin Holding S.A… informs that as of June 25, 2020 conditional sale agreement of 100% shares in Idea Bank… concluded on December 20, 2019 by the Issuer, as the seller, with Dragon Capital Investments Limited and a natural person as buyers (including Buyer 1) and Dragon Capital LLC as a broker, was terminated due to failure to comply with the condition precedent, i.e. the Issuer and Buyer 1 did not sign within the period provided for in the contract certificate specifying the sale price of Idea Bank Ukraine," Getin said in the statement.

Tags: #dragon_capital #idea_bank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:24 23.03.2020
Dragon Capital head predicts 4-9% fall in Ukraine's GDP

Dragon Capital head predicts 4-9% fall in Ukraine's GDP

11:34 09.01.2020
Arricano halts negotiations to sell Sun Gallery in Kryvy Rih, City Mall in Zaporizhia with Dragon Capital

Arricano halts negotiations to sell Sun Gallery in Kryvy Rih, City Mall in Zaporizhia with Dragon Capital

18:41 21.12.2019
Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

12:10 10.10.2019
Zelensky rebukes Dragon Capital head for buying assets after Yanukovych flees

Zelensky rebukes Dragon Capital head for buying assets after Yanukovych flees

18:05 23.09.2019
'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

18:57 13.06.2019
Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

12:21 28.05.2019
Dragon Capital announces sale of Chumak to Delta Wilmar

Dragon Capital announces sale of Chumak to Delta Wilmar

10:50 23.05.2019
Appointment of people from Kolomoisky's circle by Zelensky threatening with outflow of investment from Ukraine – Dragon Capital CEO

Appointment of people from Kolomoisky's circle by Zelensky threatening with outflow of investment from Ukraine – Dragon Capital CEO

17:56 25.04.2019
Two thirds of foreign investors prefer to wait until after parliamentary elections to decide on investment – survey

Two thirds of foreign investors prefer to wait until after parliamentary elections to decide on investment – survey

16:35 01.04.2019
Zelensky's attitude to IMF program will be main marker for markets – expert

Zelensky's attitude to IMF program will be main marker for markets – expert

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF explains pessimistic forecast for Ukraine's GDP in 2020 by lack of household savings, limited fiscal support

Recognition of ban from suspending decisions of NBU, Deposit Guarantee Fund by courts when securing claims unconstitutional to affect financial stability – NBU

Express stress tests show risks at two state-run, seven other banks in capital adequacy – NBU

Decline of industrial production in Ukraine slows to 12.2% in May – statistics

Deputy President's Office Zhovkva becomes 'investment nanny' for Black Iron in Ukraine – company

LATEST

IMF explains pessimistic forecast for Ukraine's GDP in 2020 by lack of household savings, limited fiscal support

MP Gerus proposes reduction of feed-in tariffs for wind farms by 2.5% to 20%, for solar plants by 2.5% to 60% – bill

Court decision on succession of Donetsk Railways' debts threatens national security – Ukrzaliznytsia

Extension of PPA for solar power plants during restructuring of feed-in tariff requires more discussions – American Chamber of Commerce

Recognition of ban from suspending decisions of NBU, Deposit Guarantee Fund by courts when securing claims unconstitutional to affect financial stability – NBU

Express stress tests show risks at two state-run, seven other banks in capital adequacy – NBU

Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

Decline of industrial production in Ukraine slows to 12.2% in May – statistics

Zelensky creates coordination council to implement Big Construction project

Deputy President's Office Zhovkva becomes 'investment nanny' for Black Iron in Ukraine – company

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD