16:56 03.02.2022

AMCU allows FUIB to buy Idea Bank

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) allowed First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB, Kyiv) of Rinat Akhmetov to buy Idea Bank, owned by Polish-based Getin Holding S.A.

The relevant decision was made by the state regulator at a meeting on February 3, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, Getin Holding S.A. on November 10 signed a conditional agreement on the terms of the sale of its Idea Bank to FUIB after agreement with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine.

Tags: #amcu #fuib #idea_bank
