AMCU allows FUIB to buy Idea Bank

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) allowed First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB, Kyiv) of Rinat Akhmetov to buy Idea Bank, owned by Polish-based Getin Holding S.A.

The relevant decision was made by the state regulator at a meeting on February 3, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, Getin Holding S.A. on November 10 signed a conditional agreement on the terms of the sale of its Idea Bank to FUIB after agreement with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine.