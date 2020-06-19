Ukrainian UGS facilities to be ready to switch to gas metering in energy units by late 2020

Ukrainian underground gas storage (UGS) facilities are carrying out the technical refurbishing of their equipment, which will allow the transfer to gas metering in energy units (kWh) by the end of 2020, the Ukrtransgaz's (UTG) press service said on Thursday.

"This will be possible thanks to the installation of flow chromatographs at all points of gas entry and exit to/from underground gas storage facilities. Plans for installing this equipment were adopted in the first quarter of 2020 and are being successfully implemented," the company said.

The company recalled that the transition to natural gas accounting in energy units will make it possible to bring the gas parameters in the domestic market in accordance with the parameters on the customs border of Ukraine with the EU.

In addition, UTG called on the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), as well as gas market players to make efforts to solve the problem of low quality of gas supplied to the GTS by some producing companies, which leads to a difference in volumes (due to with differences in physical and chemical parameters), measured in energy units, when injecting and taking gas to/from underground gas storage facilities. In particular, UTG noted the need to approve an effective mechanism for resolving disputes between UGS operators, gas transmission system operators and contractors.