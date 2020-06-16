Ukraine's Economy ministry predicts grain harvest of over 68 mln tonnes in 2020

The Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine expects that grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 would be over 68 million tonnes compared with the previous forecast of 65-68 tonnes.

"We expect more than 68 million tonnes of grain harvest. At first we had a more conservative forecast. Now, we believe that the harvest may be bigger. We also forecast 20 million tonnes of oilseeds - sunflower, soybean, rape, 9 million tonnes of sugar beets, 20 million tonnes of potatoes and 9 million tonnes of vegetables," Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine Ihor Petrashko said during a briefing on Tuesday.

At the same time, according to him, the ministry does not predict changes in the indicator for grain exports for next season and expects it to be at the current level.

"Carryover stocks, as we promised, will be up to 1.5 million tonnes of wheat by the end of June," the minister added.

Petrashko also confirmed his intention to sign a memorandum on exports for the next season with participants in the grain market, in which the level of minimum balances for the main crops will be determined.