EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine is ready to support the country's reform in the coal industry.

According to the press service of the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry of Ukraine, this issue was discussed during the first meeting between Acting Energy and Environmental Protection Minister of Ukraine Olha Buslavets and Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas.

Buslavets said that apart from resolving current issues in the coal industry the ministry has started developing a concept of reform for it.

"We have a strategic global task – to transform and reform the coal industry, decide on the further fate of the state coal mining enterprises. The most painful question is reform of coalmines in single-industry towns, in which the population fully depends on their operation. We have to prioritize the interests of people and ensure energy security of the country. We want to use experience of European and other countries which have managed to successfully resolve the same problems," the acting minister said, adding that talks on support in this sphere are being held with Germany, the World Bank and other international partners.

Maasikas assured representatives of the ministry that the EU Delegation is ready to hold meetings, discuss issues and provide Ukraine with assistance for successful reform implementation.