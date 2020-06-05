Poland awaits Naftogaz Ukrainy decision on gas trade with United States – ambassador

In early September 2019, the memorandum on the sale of U.S. gas to Ukraine through Poland was signed between Poland, Ukraine and the United States, and now Warsaw is awaiting the decision of Naftogaz Ukrainy in this regard, Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki has said.

"There is a very interesting gas trading business. We agreed on the memorandum between Poland, Ukraine and the United States, signed by the United States in early September 2019 concerning the U.S. gas trade to Ukraine through Poland. However, there are some parallel talks between Naftogaz and Gazprom, and we expect the direction, which the Ukrainian company will decide to choose, namely, purchases from Russia or trade through Poland," the ambassador said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a memorandum with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG supplies from the United States to Ukraine and the development of gas infrastructure with Poland.