Economy

13:37 05.06.2020

Poland awaits Naftogaz Ukrainy decision on gas trade with United States – ambassador

1 min read
Poland awaits Naftogaz Ukrainy decision on gas trade with United States – ambassador

In early September 2019, the memorandum on the sale of U.S. gas to Ukraine through Poland was signed between Poland, Ukraine and the United States, and now Warsaw is awaiting the decision of Naftogaz Ukrainy in this regard, Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki has said.

"There is a very interesting gas trading business. We agreed on the memorandum between Poland, Ukraine and the United States, signed by the United States in early September 2019 concerning the U.S. gas trade to Ukraine through Poland. However, there are some parallel talks between Naftogaz and Gazprom, and we expect the direction, which the Ukrainian company will decide to choose, namely, purchases from Russia or trade through Poland," the ambassador said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a memorandum with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG supplies from the United States to Ukraine and the development of gas infrastructure with Poland.

Tags: #usa #poland #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:13 05.06.2020
Poland understands that talks in Normandy format, TCG in Minsk have no compromise - Ambassador Cichocki

Poland understands that talks in Normandy format, TCG in Minsk have no compromise - Ambassador Cichocki

11:35 03.06.2020
U.S. disturbed by detention of Ukrainian military by Russian forces on sovereign Ukrainian territory - Embassy

U.S. disturbed by detention of Ukrainian military by Russian forces on sovereign Ukrainian territory - Embassy

14:51 01.06.2020
Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

10:15 28.05.2020
Pentagon moves to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, citing progress on reforms

Pentagon moves to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, citing progress on reforms

16:41 27.05.2020
Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

14:49 27.05.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

14:14 26.05.2020
Gas market liberalization for public will put customer in center instead of supplier – Naftogaz

Gas market liberalization for public will put customer in center instead of supplier – Naftogaz

11:06 21.05.2020
US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

09:59 20.05.2020
Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

11:54 15.05.2020
U.S. transfers to Ukraine equipment, incl. medical one worth $25 mln to use in JFO area

U.S. transfers to Ukraine equipment, incl. medical one worth $25 mln to use in JFO area

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's intl reserves 1.3% down in May, to $25.372 bln

Economy Ministry estimates fall of Ukraine's GDP at 5% in Jan-April 2020

Zelensky ready to protect agricultural companies' long-term farmland lease agreements

Zelensky: We'll have deputy prime minister for defense industry, industrial policy, Nemylostyvy is one of candidates

IMF meeting to approve new SBA expected before June 10 – Ukrainian PM

LATEST

Ukraine's intl reserves 1.3% down in May, to $25.372 bln

Ukraine's finance minister denies presence of "guaranteed minimum income" term in draft memo with IMF

Economy Ministry estimates fall of Ukraine's GDP at 5% in Jan-April 2020

Zelensky ready to protect agricultural companies' long-term farmland lease agreements

Zelensky: We'll have deputy prime minister for defense industry, industrial policy, Nemylostyvy is one of candidates

IMF meeting to approve new SBA expected before June 10 – Ukrainian PM

DTEK considers preliminary conclusions of antitrust agency regarding violations in Burshtyn TPP area as unfounded

Business not ready to support new version of bill on transport regulator – EBA

FEU urges president to amend tax administration law to reduce iron ore royalties amid crisis in mining industry

Yandex reviewing options for restructuring ownership in JVs with Sberbank

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD