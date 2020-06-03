Economy

17:15 03.06.2020

Zelensky: We'll have deputy prime minister for defense industry, industrial policy, Nemylostyvy is one of candidates

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a post of deputy prime minister for defense industry and industrial policy will appear in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine soon.

"I have issued an order within the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) last week, candidacies are being considered. We gave ten days for this. Next week a commission will work within the NSDC, I will be among its members. People will come, they will have to present their strategies. We will have not just a defense industry minister, we will have a deputy prime minister for defense industry and industry. It should be a deputy prime minister, because he has to not just work in a vertical as a minister, but also control several enterprises," he said during a meeting with entrepreneurs in Khmelnytsky region on Wednesday.

Zelensky also suggested nominating candidates for this position. When the name of former Industrial Policy Minister, MP of the seventh convocation (2012-2014) Vitaliy Nemylostyvy was voiced, the president said that he has met with this candidate.

"He [Nemylostyvy] is one of candidates we are considering," the head of state said.

