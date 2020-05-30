Economy

14:23 30.05.2020

Ukraine expects first IMF tranche of $1.9 bln on June 5-6, $1.6 bln in autumn, $1.5 bln next year – Shmyhal

Ukraine expects first IMF tranche of $1.9 bln on June 5-6, $1.6 bln in autumn, $1.5 bln next year – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal notes that Ukraine expects the IMF Executive Board to approve the first tranche of the agreed Stand-By Arrangement for the next 18 months on June 5.

"We have completed negotiations with the IMF, the president also had a telephone conversation with the IMF leader, and on June 5 we expect the signing of the agreement and the receipt of the first tranche. The program is for 18 months, a loan for 5 years, the amount is $5 billion. And this is a Stand-By Arrangement with rather simplified conditions, which will enable us to move calmly in overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus crisis that already exist," he said on the air of the Savik Shuster Freedom of Speech program on Ukraine TV Channel.

Shmyhal pointed out that the first tranche from the IMF will be $1.9 billion, which Ukraine expects on June 5-6, another $1.6 billion will be in autumn, and $1.5 billion next year.

