Separate agrarian ministry may appear, industrial block may be strengthened in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal declares that a separate agrarian ministry may appear in Ukraine, and the industrial block will also be strengthened.

"There are several ideas. The first is the possibility of separating the agricultural sector from the Ministry of Economy into a separate ministry. It exists at the idea level, we are working on it together with the Minister of Economics, together with the Deputy Prime Ministers," said Shmyhal in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, the prime minister noted that the industrial block would be strengthened. "We are discussing how to do it: whether to create a separate post of deputy prime minister, appoint a powerful deputy in the Ministry of Economy, or, possibly, create a Ministry of Industrial Policy and Defense Order. The discussion is ongoing, we are looking for formulas, people and the best format for implementation," he added.

Shmyhal emphasized that these decisions must be taken as quickly as possible due to the urgent need.